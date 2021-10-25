COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The OHSAA has released the first-round pairings for football playoffs, as well as schedules for the games.

Division I, II, III, and IV games will be played Fridays at 7 p.m. Division V, VI, and VII games will take place Saturdays at 7 p.m.

The first round begins Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 with the following pairings:

Division I, Region I

16 Lorain (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (8-1)

15 Shaker Heights (3-5) at 2 Medina (10-0)

14 Canton Glen Oak (3-6) at 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (8-2)

13 Solon (4-6) at 4 Canton McKinley (6-4)

12 Strongsville (5-5) at 5 Massillon Jackson (8-2)

11 Mentor (5-5) at 6 St. Ignatius (6-4)

10 Elyria (6-4) at 7 Cleveland Heights (8-2)

9 Berea-Midpark (6-4) at 8 Brunswick (6-4)

Division I, Region 2

16 Delaware Hayes (3-7) at 1 Marysville (9-0)

15 Clayton Northmont (3-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)

14 Dublin Coffman (3-7) at 3 Huber Heights Wayne (8-2)

13 Toledo Start (5-5) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (8-2)

12 Springboro (5-4) at 5 Centerville (7-3)

11 Miamisburg (6-4) at 6 Findlay (7-3)

10 Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-5) at 7 Dublin Jerome (6-4)

9 Kettering Fairmont (6-4) at 8 Perrysburg (7-3)

Division I, Region 3

16 Thomas Worthington (2-7) at 1 Upper Arlington (10-0)

15 Grove City (2-7) at 2 Pickerington Central (9-1)

14 Westerville Central (2-7) at 3 Gahanna Lincoln (6-2)

13 Westerville North (3-7) at 4 New Albany (10-0)

12 Grove City Central Crossing (4-6) at 5 Hilliard Darby (7-3)

11 Groveport Madison (4-6) at 6 Pickerington North (7-3)

10 Lancaster (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Bradley (5-5)

9 Reynoldsburg (4-5) at 8 Hilliard Davidson (7-3)

Division I, Region 4

16 Cincinnati Oak Hills (0-10) at 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-3)

15 Hamilton (2-6) at 2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-2)

14 Cincinnati West Clermont (2-8) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (8-1)

13 Cincinnati Walnut Hills (2-8) at 4 Cincinnati Princeton (9-1)

12 Cincinnati Sycamore (5-5) at 5 Liberty Township Lakota East (7-3)

11 Lebanon (3-6) at 6 Milford (6-4)

10 Cincinnati Colerain (5-5) at 7 Cincinnati Elder (4-5)

9 Mason (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (5-4)

Division I, Region 5

16 Akron Firestone (4-6) at 1 Cleveland Benedictine (6-2)

15 Cleveland John Hay (4-6) at 2 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)

14 Eastlake North (4-6) at 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-3)

13 Ashtabula Lakeside (5-4) at 4 Hudson (8-2)

12 Maple Heights (5-4) at 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

11 Warren G. Harding (5-5) at 6 Austintown-Fitch (6-3)

10 Bedford (6-3) at 7 Willoughby South (7-3)

9 Lyndhurst Brush (5-4) at 8 Painesville Riverside (6-4)

Division II, Region 6

16 Toledo Waite (4-4) at 1 Medina Highland (9-1)

15 Toledo St. Francis de Sales (4-6) at 2 Avon (8-2)

14 Lakewood (5-5) at 3 Barberton (9-1)

13 North Olmsted (6-4) at 4 Toledo Central Catholic (8-2)

12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (4-5) at 5 Avon Lake (7-3)

11 Parma Heights Valley Forge (6-3) at 6 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

10 North Royalton (7-3) at 7 Fremont Ross (7-3)

9 Cleveland Rhodes (6-2) at 8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-2)

Division II, Region 7

16 Lewis Center Olentangy (3-7) at 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-0)

15 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 2 North Canton Hoover (8-2)

14 Wooster (5-5) at 3 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-2)

13 Columbus Independence (5-5) at 4 Massillon Washington (8-2)

12 Uniontown Lake (5-4) at 5 Westerville South (7-2)

11 Pataskala Licking Heights (5-4) at 6 Dublin Scioto (7-3)

10 Marion Harding (7-3) at 7 Uniontown Green (7-3)

9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Whitehall-Yearling (6-3)

Division II, Region 8

16 Morrow Little Miami (4-6) at 1 Piqua (9-0)

15 Lima Senior (3-6) at 2 Kings Mills Kings (10-0)

14 Xenia (5-4) at 3 Cincinnati Anderson (8-2)

13 Riverside Stebbins (5-4) at 4 Ashville Teays Valley (9-1)

12 Sidney (5-5) at 5 Trenton Edgewood (7-2)

11 Harrison (4-5) at 6 Cincinnati La Salle (5-4)

10 Cincinnati Turpin (6-4) at 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (7-3)

9 Troy (6-3) at 8 Cincinnati Withrow (8-1)

Division III, Region 9

16 Akron East (5-5) at 1 Chardon (9-0)

15 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-6) at 2 Dover (9-0)

14 Painesville Harvey (5-4) at 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-1)

13 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-5) at 4 Canfield (9-1)

12 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 5 Hubbard (9-1)

11 Tallmadge (7-3) at 6 Steubenville (8-2)

10 Ravenna (7-3) at 7 Aurora (8-2)

9 Chesterfield West Geauga (7-3) at 8 Streetsboro (7-2)

Division III, Region 10

16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Norton (9-0)

15 Sylvania Southview (4-6) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)

14 Toledo Rogers (4-5) at 3 Rocky River (7-3)

13 Lexington (4-6) at 4 Mansfield Senior (8-2)

12 Cleveland Central Catholic (3-6) at 5 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-2)

11 Caledonia River Valley (5-5) at 6 Medina Buckeye (7-3)|

10 Lodi Cloverleaf (4-5) at 7 Tiffin Columbian (6-4)

9 Bay Village Bay (5-4) at 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (4-5)

Division III, Region 11

16 Columbus Bishop Watterson (5-5) at 1 Granville (9-0)

15 Columbus South (7-3) at 2 Jackson (8-2)

14 Bellefontaine (6-4) at 3 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1)

13 Zanesville (6-3) at 4 London (8-2)

12 Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)

11 Columbus Beechcroft (7-3) at 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (8-2)

10 Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-4) at 7 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (6-3)

9 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 8 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4)

Division III, Region 12

16 Vandalia Butler (3-6) at 1 Hamilton Badin (9-0)

15 Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) at 2 Monroe (8-2)

14 Trotwood-Madison (4-5) at 3 Bellbrook (8-2)

13 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (3-5) at 4 Hamilton Ross (7-2)

12 Franklin (4-6) at 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (8-2)

11 Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at 6 Wapakoneta (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Mount Healthy (6-4) at 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-2)

9 Lima Shawnee (6-4) at 8 Cincinnati Hughes (6-1)

Division IV, Region 13

16 Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (5-5) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-0)

15 Gates Mills Hawken (5-5) at 2 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1)

14 Canton South (7-3) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (6-3)

13 Canal Fulton Northwest (6-4) at 4 Perry (8-2)

12 Girard (6-4) at 5 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (7-2)

11 Peninsula Woodridge (6-4) at 6 Salem (7-3)

10 East Liverpool Beaver (7-3) at 7 Cleveland Glenville (7-3)

9 Poland Seminary (7-3) at 8 Navarre Fairless (9-1)

Division IV, Region 14

16 Milan Edison (5-5) at 1 Bellevue (8-2)

15 Galion (4-6) at 2 Clyde (8-2)

14 Rossford (5-5) at 3 Van Wert (9-1)

13 Toledo Scott (6-4) at 4 Port Clinton (9-1)

12 Huron (6-4) at 5 La Grange Keystone (8-1)

11 Wauseon (7-3) at 6 Wooster Triway (7-1)

10 Bellville Clear Fork (6-4) at 7 Shelby (8-2)

9 Sandusky Perkins (7-3) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1)

Division IV, Region 15

16 Vincent Warren (3-7) at 1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-0)

15 Newark Licking Valley (2-7) at 2 St. Clairsville (9-1)

14 Belmont Union Local (5-4) at 3 New Concord John Glenn (6-3)

13 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (4-3) at 4 Heath (8-2)

12 Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) at 5 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-2)

11 Mc Arthur Vinton County (6-3) at 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (8-2)

10 Cambridge (6-4) at 7 Carrollton (7-3)

9 Columbus Linden McKinley (8-2) at 8 Marengo Highland (7-3)

Division IV, Region 16

16 Waynesville (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

15 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at 2 Eaton (9-1)

14 Washington Court House Washington (4-5) at 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-1)

13 Dayton Northridge (7-3) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1)

12 Germantown Valley View (5-5) at 5 Waverly (8-1)

11 Cincinnati Shroder (4-2) at 6 Bethel-Tate (8-1)

10 Cincinnati Indian Hill (5-5) at 7 West Milton Milton-Union (9-1)

9 Cleves Taylor (5-5) at 8 St. Paris Graham Local (6-3)

Division V, Region 17

16 Cadiz Harrison Central (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (9-0)

15 Rootstown (5-5) at 2 Canfield South Range (10-0)

14 Rayland Buckeye Local (3-5) at 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

13 Magnolia Sandy Valley (6-4) at 4 Garrettsville Garfield (10-0)

12 Columbiana Crestview (5-4) at 5 Bellaire (9-1)

11 Cleveland Height Lutheran East (5-5) at 6 Ravenna Southeast (8-1)

10 Burton Berkshire (6-4) at 7 Mantua Crestwood (6-3)

9 Richmond Edison (7-3) at 8 Akron Manchester (6-4)

Division V, Region 18

16 Bucyrus Wynford (4-6) at 1 Tontogany Otsego (9-0)

15 Marion Pleasant (2-8) at at 2 Elyria Catholic (8-2)

14 Brooklyn (4-6) at 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (8-1)

13 Apple Creek Waynedale (5-5) at 4 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3)

12 Doylestown Chippewa (4-5) at 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3)

11 Lima Bath (5-5) at 6 Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-2)

10 Genoa Area (5-5) at 7 Richwood North Union (8-2)

9 Kansas Lakota (7-3) at 8 Pemberville Eastwood (7-2)

Division V, Region 19

16 Wellston (5-5) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

15 McDermott Northwest (5-5) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (6-2)

14 Coshocton (5-4) at 3 Piketon (9-0)

13 Columbus Bishop Ready (5-5) at 4 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)

12 Portsmouth West (5-5) at 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)

11 Baltimore Liberty Union (6-4) at 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-4)

10 Minford (6-3) at 7 Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4)

9 Portsmouth (7-3) at 8 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2)

Division V, Region 20

16 Cincinnati Madeira (4-6) at 1 Cincinnati Taft (7-2)

15 Sabina East Clinton (5-5) at 2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-2)

14 Springfield Greenon (6-3) at 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (10-0)

13 Carlisle (5-5) at 4 Reading (7-2)

12 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (4-4) at 5 Versailles (9-1)

11 Williamsburg (6-4) at 6 Brookville (8-2)

10 Blanchester (5-4) at 7 Cincinnati Mariemont (7-3)

9 Springfield Shawnee (6-4) at 8 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (7-3)

Division VI, Region 21

16 Garfield Heights Trinity (3-7) at 1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (9-1)

15 Wellington (4-6) at 2 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1)

14 Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-5) at 3 New Middletown Springfield (9-1)

13 Canton Central Catholic (4-6) at 4 Mogadore (7-3)

12 Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4) at 5 Middlefield Cardinal (7-3)

11 Andover Pymatuning Valley (6-3) at 6 Creston Norwayne (7-3)

10 East Canton (5-3) at 7 Sullivan Black River (7-3)

9 Brookfield (6-3) at 8 Hanoverton United (8-1)

Division VI, Region 22

16 Delta (4-6) at 1 Archbold (10-0)

15 Northwood (4-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)

14 Van Buren (4-5) at 3 Carey (9-1)

13 Toledo Ottawa Hills (6-4) at 4 Columbus Grove (10-0)

12 Bluffton (5-5) at 5 Liberty Center (8-2)

11 Attica Seneca East (6-4) at 6 Defiance Tinora (9-1)

10 Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic (5-3) at 7 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-1)

9 Collins Western Reserve (6-3) at 8 Gibsonburg (7-2)

Division VI, Region 23

16 Johnston Northridge (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (7-1)

15 Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (8-1)

14 Lucasville Valley (4-6) at 3 West Jefferson (9-1)

13 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) at 4 Barnesville (7-1)

12 Columbus KIPP (6-4) at 5 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-0)

11 Fredericktown (5-5) at 6 Galion Northmor (8-2)

10 Worthington Christian (7-2) at 7 Columbus Africentric Early College (6-3)

9 Centerburg (6-3) at 8 Nelsonville-York (7-3)

Division VI, Region 24

16 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) at 1 Mechanicsburg (10-0)

15 New Paris National Trail (4-6) at 2 Harrod Allen East (7-3)

14 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 3 Arcanum (8-2)

13 Delphos Jefferson (3-7) at 4 Coldwater (8-2)

12 Cincinnati Deer Park (3-7) at 5 Cincinnati Country Day (7-2)

11 Anna (4-6) at 6 Springfield Northeastern (7-3)

10 Milford Center Fairbanks (5-5) at 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4)

9 Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (6-2) at 8 Jamestown Greeneview (6-4)

Division VII, Region 25

16 Ashland Mapleton (3-6) at 1 Lucas (8-1)

15 Greenwich South Central (3-6) at 2 Norwalk St. Paul (8-1)

14 Monroeville (3-7) at 3 Warren John F Kennedy (6-2)

13 Vienna Mathews (6-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)

12 Toronto (5-5) at 5 Independence (8-2)

11 Youngstown Valley Christian (7-2) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (5-3)

10 Plymouth (5-4) at 7 Salineville Southern Local (7-3)

9 Lowellville (7-2) at 8 Malvern (8-2)

Division VII, Region 26

16 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-1)

15 Spencerville (5-5) at 2 Edon (9-1)

14 Convoy Crestview (6-4) at 3 Lima Central Catholic (8-2)

13 Arlington (8-2) at 4 McComb (9-1)

12 Defiance Ayersville (6-3) at 5 Leipsic (7-3)

11 Lima Perry (6-4) at 6 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (9-1)

10 Hamler Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Antwerp (8-2)

9 Sycamore Mohawk (5-5) at 8 Waynesfield-Goshen (8-2)

Division VII, Region 27

16 Danville (4-6) at 1 Newark Catholic (9-1)

15 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-6) at 2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0)

14 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (4-6) at 3 Shadyside (8-1)

13 Reedsville Eastern (4-4) at 4 Howard East Knox (8-2)

12 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (5-5) at 5 Glouster Trimble (7-2)

11 Bowerston Conotton Valley (5-4) at 6 Waterford (7-2)

10 Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-5) at 7 Hannibal River (6-4)

9 New Matamoras Frontier (5-3) at 8 Caldwell (5-4)

Division VII, Region 28

16 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)

15 Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-7) at 2 New Madison Tri-Village (9-1)

14 Troy Christian (6-4) at 3 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2)

13 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-3) at 4 De Graff Riverside (7-3)

12 Fayetteville-Perry (5-5) at 5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2)

11 Ansonia (6-4) at 6 St. Henry (7-3)

10 Lockland (4-4) at 7 New Bremen (7-3)

9 Springfield Catholic Central (7-3) at 8 Fort Loramie (4-6)