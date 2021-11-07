COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The OHSAA high school football playoffs continue this week with the regional semifinals. Division I, II, III, and IV games are Friday, Nov. 12 while Division V, VI, and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 13.

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Here’s a full list of area teams still competing in the playoffs:

Division 1, Region 2

#1 Marysville (11-0) vs. #4 Toledo Whitmer (10-2) at AcuSport Stadium, Bellefontaine

#2 Springfield vs. #6 Findlay (9-3) at Spartan Stadium, Lima

Division 1, Region 3

#1 Upper Arlington (12-0) vs. #4 New Albany (12-0) at Liberty Stadium, Powell

#2 Pickerington Central (11-1) vs. #6 Pickerington North (9-3)

Division 2, Region 7

#1 Sunbury Big Walnut (12-0) vs. #4 Massillon Washington (10-2) at Arlin Field, Mansfield

#7 Green (9-3) vs. #14 Wooster (7-5) at Jim Schalmo Filed, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium, Canal Fulton

Division III, Region 11

#1 Granville (11-0) vs. #4 London (10-2) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium, Columbus

#2 Jackson (10-2) vs. #6 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-2) at Raidiger Field, Waverly

Division IV, Region 15

#1 Carroll Bloom Carroll (12-0) vs. #4 Heath (10-2) at Alumni Stadium, Columbus

#2 St. Clairsville (11-1) vs. #6 Byesville Meadowbrook (10-2) at Braves Stadium, Gnadenhutten

Division V, Region 19

#1 Ironton (11-1) vs. #5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Trojan Coliseum, Portsmouth

#2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-2) vs. #6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-4) at Warhawk Field, Westerville Central, Westerville

Division VI, Region 23

#1 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) vs. #4 Barnesville (10-1) at Sulsberger Stadium, Zanesville

#2 Proctorville Fairland (10-1) vs. #3 West Jefferson (11-1) at Herrnstein Field, Chillicothe

Division VI, Region 24

#1 Mechanicsburg (12-0) vs. #4 Coldwater (10-2) at Alexander Stadium, Piqua

#2 Harrod Allen East (9-3) vs. #11 Anna (6-6) at Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field, Wapakoneta

Division VII, Region 27

#1 Newark Catholic (11-1) vs. #4 Howard East Knox (10-2) at Corvette Stadium, Fishburn Family Field, Marengo

#7 Hannibal River (8-4) vs. #3 Shadyside (10-1)