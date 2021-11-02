COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The OHSAA high school football playoffs continue this week with the regional quarterfinals. Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, Nov. 5 while Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 6.

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Here’s a full list of area teams still competing in the playoffs:

Division 1, Region 2

#8 Perrysburg (8-3) at #1 Marysville (10-0)

#7 Dublin Jerome (7-4) at #2 Springfield (9-1)

#14 Dublin Coffman (4-7) at #6 Findlay (8-3)

Division 1, Region 3

#9 Reynoldsburg (5-5) at #1 Upper Arlington (11-0)

#5 Hilliard Darby (8-3) at #4 New Albany (11-0)

#7 Hilliard Bradley (6-5) at #2 Pickerington Central (10-1)

#6 Pickerington North (8-3) at #3 Gahanna Lincoln (7-2)

Division 2, Region 7

#9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at #1 Big Walnut (11-0)

#5 Westerville South (8-2) at #4 Massillon Washington (9-2)

#14 Wooster (6-5) at #6 Dublin Scioto (8-3)

Division III, Region 11

#8 St. Francis DeSales (7-4) at #1 Granville (10-0)

#5 Bishop Hartley (9-2) at #4 London (9-2)

#7 Eastmoor Academy (7-3) at #2 Jackson (9-2)

Division IV, Region 15

#8 Marengo Highland (8-3) at #1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-0)

#5 Indian Valley (7-2) at #4 Heath (9-2)

Division V, Region 19

#7 Amanda-Clearcreek (7-4) at #2 Harvest Preparatory (7-2)

#6 Columbus Academy (7-4) at #3 Piketon (10-0)

Division VI, Region 23

#12 Columbus KIPP (7-4) at #4 Barnesville (9-1)

#10 Worthington Christian (8-2) at #2 Fairland (9-1)

#6 Northmor (9-2) at #3 West Jefferson (10-1)

Division VI, Region 24

#8 Jamestown Greeneview (7-4) at #1 Mechanicsburg (11-0)

Division VII, Region 27

#8 Caldwell (6-4) at #1 Newark Catholic (10-1)

#5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at #4 Howard East Knox (9-2)

#7 Hannibal River (7-4) at #2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (10-0)

#6 Waterford (8-2) at #3 Shadyside (9-1)