COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The OHSAA high school football playoffs continue this week with the regional quarterfinals. Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, Nov. 5 while Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 6.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Here’s a full list of area teams still competing in the playoffs:
Division 1, Region 2
#8 Perrysburg (8-3) at #1 Marysville (10-0)
#7 Dublin Jerome (7-4) at #2 Springfield (9-1)
#14 Dublin Coffman (4-7) at #6 Findlay (8-3)
Division 1, Region 3
#9 Reynoldsburg (5-5) at #1 Upper Arlington (11-0)
#5 Hilliard Darby (8-3) at #4 New Albany (11-0)
#7 Hilliard Bradley (6-5) at #2 Pickerington Central (10-1)
#6 Pickerington North (8-3) at #3 Gahanna Lincoln (7-2)
Division 2, Region 7
#9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at #1 Big Walnut (11-0)
#5 Westerville South (8-2) at #4 Massillon Washington (9-2)
#14 Wooster (6-5) at #6 Dublin Scioto (8-3)
Division III, Region 11
#8 St. Francis DeSales (7-4) at #1 Granville (10-0)
#5 Bishop Hartley (9-2) at #4 London (9-2)
#7 Eastmoor Academy (7-3) at #2 Jackson (9-2)
Division IV, Region 15
#8 Marengo Highland (8-3) at #1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-0)
#5 Indian Valley (7-2) at #4 Heath (9-2)
Division V, Region 19
#7 Amanda-Clearcreek (7-4) at #2 Harvest Preparatory (7-2)
#6 Columbus Academy (7-4) at #3 Piketon (10-0)
Division VI, Region 23
#12 Columbus KIPP (7-4) at #4 Barnesville (9-1)
#10 Worthington Christian (8-2) at #2 Fairland (9-1)
#6 Northmor (9-2) at #3 West Jefferson (10-1)
Division VI, Region 24
#8 Jamestown Greeneview (7-4) at #1 Mechanicsburg (11-0)
Division VII, Region 27
#8 Caldwell (6-4) at #1 Newark Catholic (10-1)
#5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at #4 Howard East Knox (9-2)
#7 Hannibal River (7-4) at #2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (10-0)
#6 Waterford (8-2) at #3 Shadyside (9-1)