COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The OHSAA high school football playoffs continue this week with the regional finals. Division I, II, III, and IV games are Friday, Nov. 19 while Division V, VI, and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 20.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Here’s the list of all this week’s games.
Division I
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 2 Medina (13-0) at Parma Byers Field
Region 2
1 Marysville (12-0) vs. 2 Springfield (11-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Region 3
1 Upper Arlington (13-0) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Region 4
1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-3) vs 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium
Division II
Region 5
3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-3) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 6
2 Avon (11-2) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (11-2) at Sandusky Strobel Field
Region 7
4 Massillon Washington (11-2) vs. 7 Uniontown Green (10-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium
Region 8
1 Piqua (12-0) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-3) at Clayton Northmont Premier Health Stadium
Division III
Region 9
1 Chardon (13-0) vs. 2 Dover (12-0) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 10
2 Millersburg West Holmes (13-0) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-5) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Region 11
1 Granville (12-0) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-2) at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium
Region 12
1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 3 Bellbrook (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division IV
Region 13
1 Beloit West Branch (13-0) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-3) at Canfield South Range Rominger Athletic Complex
Region 14
4 Port Clinton (12-1) vs. 3 Van Wert (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 15
1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-0) vs. 2 St. Clairsville (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 16
3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (11-1) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division V
Region 17
1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (13-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 18
2 Elyria Catholic (11-2) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
Region 19
2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-2) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (10-3) at Waverly Raidiger Field
Region 20
3 Camden Preble Shawnee (13-0) vs. 5 Versailles (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division VI
Region 21
3 New Middletown Springfield (12-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (10-3) at Salem Sebo Stadium
Region 22
3 Carey (12-1) vs. 5 Liberty Center (11-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium
Region 23
1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (12-1) at Logan Chieftain Stadium
Region 24
2 Harrod Allen East (10-3) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VII
Region 25
3 Warren John F Kennedy (9-2) vs. 4 Dalton (11-2) at Marlington Stadium
Region 26
1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 27
1 Newark Catholic (12-1) vs. 3 Shadyside (11-1) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium
Region 28
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 6 St. Henry (10-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Ford Field