COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s state football championship games will remain in Canton, Ohio for the next three years, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

According to the HOF, the championship games in Division I through Division VII will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium through the year 2026, which will make it six consecutive years and nine of the past 10 years of title matches at the Canton location.

“We are excited to continue to grow this partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “They have been so good to work with and are just as excited as us to take the next steps with the finals in Canton.”

The state championships were hosted in Columbus at Ohio Stadium most recently for three years between 2014 and 2016. Prior to that, Columbus played host to all high school finals between 1982 and 1989.

Massillon’s Paul Brown Stadium hosted the games between 1990 and 1998. That site and Canton’s Fawcett Stadium, now known as the Hall of Fame Stadium, shared hosting duties after that through 2013.

Other area sites that have hosted title games are Ohio Wesleyan, Upper Arlington, Whetstone, and Groveport in the early 1970s or 1980s. In 2020 Fortress Obetz hosted the Division I title game where Cincinnati St. Xavier defeated Pickerington Central 44-3.

For ticket information to this year’s state finals visit the Hall’s website.