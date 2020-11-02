Ohio’s football title games will be played at Fortress Obetz

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s state football championship games are being moved this year, from Canton to Central Ohio.

The seven games will be played in November at Fortess Obetz, an 8,000-seat facility that opened in 2017 on the site of the former Columbus Motor Speedway. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the change on Monday morning.

“Fortress Obetz is an outstanding facility, and we are grateful for the partnership with the Village of Obetz and stadium director Steve Adams,” said Doug Ute, executive director of the OHSAA. “The teams will get to play on a fantastic field and the large grandstand will allow us to permit the maximum number of fans to see their teams play for state titles.”

The championship games had been played in Canton since 2017, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Before that, the games were played for three years at Ohio Stadium.

Because of the cononavirus pandemic, this year attendance must be capped for each game at 1,500 fans. Fortress Obetz was built to host sporting events, concerts, festivals and more. It was the home of the Ohio Machine professional lacrosse team from 2017 to ’19.

Among Central Ohio programs, Pickerington Central (Division I), DeSales (Division III) and Bloom-Carroll (Division IV) and are still alive in the playoffs.

Only the Division I final has a definitive time. Here is the schedule from the OHSAA:

  • Friday, Nov. 13: Division I, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 20: Division II, III or VII, 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 20: Division II, III or VII, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21: Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII, 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21: Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII, 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 22: Division IV, V or VI, noon
  • Sunday, Nov. 22: Division IV, V or VI, 5 p.m.

