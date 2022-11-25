COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round.

In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield.

In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in the state semifinals. A win over Tippecanoe in London would give the Bulldogs their first state championship birth.

On Saturday in Division 7, Newark Catholic looks to return to the state championship for a second year in a row when it takes on John F. Kennedy Catholic, the same team the the Green Wave beat in the state semifinal round last year.