COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games.

Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The game schedule is listed below, with designated home teams listed first. Each team is listed with its final AP regular season ranking and overall record.

Division II – Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. No. 5 Toledo Central Catholic (14-1)

Division V – Friday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Ironton (15-0) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (15-0)

Division III – Friday, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1)

Division I – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) vs. No. 4 Springfield (13-1)

Division VI – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (15-0)

Division VII – Saturday, 3 p.m.

No. 7 New Bremen (12-3) vs. No. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)

Division IV – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati Wyoming (15-0) vs. No. 1 Cleveland Glenville (14-0)

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance. For more information, click here. The games will be broadcast on television, radio, and online. For that information, click here.