COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — He’s only in the ninth grade, but the son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day already has his first offer to play college football in Division I.

And it didn’t come from his dad.

RJ Day, a quarterback for St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus, announced Sunday on social media that he has received a scholarship offer to play at Boston College.

It came days after his first start. The Stallions defeated Tri-Valley 21-17 on Friday, with Day’s first career touchdown pass coming with 25 seconds remaining to provide the winning points. DeSales will again play at home in Week 2, on Friday night against Hamilton-Badin.

Day will be part of the 2027 college recruiting class as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps. Twenty-one years before becoming Ohio State’s coach, Ryan Day played quarterback and linebacker for the University of New Hampshire from 1998 to 2001.

Day set numerous passing records with the Wildcats but currently holds only one, for his 65 passing attempts against Delaware in 2000.

Boston College is coached by former Ohio State assistant Jeff Hafley, and BC was one of Day’s many assistant coaching stops, including as offensive coordinator from 2013 to ’14.

In three seasons under Hafley, Boston College has gone 15-20, including 3-9 in 2022. The Eagles were bowl-eligible twice but did not play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.