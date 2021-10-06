SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Walnut is off to a 7-0 start thanks in large part to sophomore running back Nate Severs who has 1,211 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground for the Golden Eagles.

Severs had 50 touchdowns as a freshman and is leading the Eagles offense once again, including a 292-yard, three touchdown game against Westerville South.

Severs also has 157 yards receiving along with two touchdowns giving him 20 total touchdowns so far this season.

“It’s just something normal to me. I’m lucky to have such a great team to have my back and an o-line to block for me the way they do,” Severs said. “I love this team so much and I’m just giving it all for my brothers.”

Big Walnut hosts Westerville North this week followed by a home game with Scioto and a road game versus Canal Winchester to close out the regular season.

The Golden Eagles are looking for their second state title in school history. Their first championship came in 2007.