MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Marysville senior and future Ohio State Buckeye Gabe Powers was named Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year on Tuesday.

As a linebacker, Powers totaled 90 tackles, six sacks, 17 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles.

Powers was also a force at running back for the Monarchs this season and helped lead the team to an appearance in the Division I region 2 championship game.

Congratulations to Gabe Powers on earning the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year for Ohio!



We are extremely proud of your accomplishments both on and off the field!…Well deserved!