Breaking News
16 presidential candidates file to be on Ohio’s primary election ballot
Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Local players sign National Letters of Intent

Football Friday Nite
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several high school football players from Central Ohio put pen to paper signing their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level. One of those players is Pickerington Central’s Ty Hamilton. Ty is the younger brother of Davon Hamilton who’s a senior defensive tackle on the Buckeyes. Ty Hamilton is also the only player from Central Ohio to receive a scholarship offer from Ohio State.

Representing Groveport-Madison High School is lineman Terah Edwards who will be playing at Northwestern. Edwards joins elite company as the first Cruiser since Le’Veon Bell to take part in the early signing period.

Other key players from the region include Hartley”s Miles Fleming and Davidson’s Gage Keys with both players headed to Minnesota.

Another notable player going to a Big Ten school is Grandview’s Luke Lachey who is committed to Iowa as a tight end.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Local players sign National Letters of Intent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local players sign National Letters of Intent"

Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title"

Licking Valley state championship preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licking Valley state championship preview"

Pickerington Central state title preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central state title preview"

Pickerington Central state championship preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central state championship preview"

Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield"

Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central"

Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle"

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools