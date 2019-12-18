Local players sign National Letters of Intent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several high school football players from Central Ohio put pen to paper signing their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level. One of those players is Pickerington Central’s Ty Hamilton. Ty is the younger brother of Davon Hamilton who’s a senior defensive tackle on the Buckeyes. Ty Hamilton is also the only player from Central Ohio to receive a scholarship offer from Ohio State.

Pick Central’s Ty Hamilton signs his National Letter of Intent to play at THE Ohio State University‼️ Ty is the little brother of Davon who’s a senior at OSU. Ty is the only player from Central Ohio to receive a scholarship from the Buckeyes @Ty_Hami1ton pic.twitter.com/apo22jFVC6 — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 18, 2019

Representing Groveport-Madison High School is lineman Terah Edwards who will be playing at Northwestern. Edwards joins elite company as the first Cruiser since Le’Veon Bell to take part in the early signing period.

Congrats to Groveport’s Terah Edwards on signing his National Letter of Intent to play at Northwestern! Edwards is the first early commit from Groveport since Le’Veon Bell👀@light_work__ @LeVeonBell @nbc4i @Cruiser_Sports pic.twitter.com/E806gHABtr — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 18, 2019

Other key players from the region include Hartley”s Miles Fleming and Davidson’s Gage Keys with both players headed to Minnesota.

Get ready to be floored (literally) by these highlights from Gage Keys. pic.twitter.com/F6q4GQM1Nv — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 18, 2019

Adding an All-State selection on both the field and in the classroom in @ovosunshine! He finished his high school career with 2,130 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as 1,701 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He will look to contribute to a gROWing secondary. #NeXXton20 pic.twitter.com/0Tbs3JHvUV — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 18, 2019

Another notable player going to a Big Ten school is Grandview’s Luke Lachey who is committed to Iowa as a tight end.