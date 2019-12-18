Local players sign National Letters of Intent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several high school football players from Central Ohio put pen to paper signing their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level. One of those players is Pickerington Central’s Ty Hamilton. Ty is the younger brother of Davon Hamilton who’s a senior defensive tackle on the Buckeyes. Ty Hamilton is also the only player from Central Ohio to receive a scholarship offer from Ohio State.
Representing Groveport-Madison High School is lineman Terah Edwards who will be playing at Northwestern. Edwards joins elite company as the first Cruiser since Le’Veon Bell to take part in the early signing period.
Other key players from the region include Hartley”s Miles Fleming and Davidson’s Gage Keys with both players headed to Minnesota.
Another notable player going to a Big Ten school is Grandview’s Luke Lachey who is committed to Iowa as a tight end.