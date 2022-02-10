THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Paul Culver Jr., one of the most accomplished coaches in Ohio high school football history, has died. He was 72 years old.

Culver was a 2014 inductee into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. His 324 wins in a career that spanned more than four decades ranks in the top 10 all-time in Ohio.

Culver took over as the head coach of the Sheridan Generals in 1981 where he remained until 2015. He led Sheridan to 17 playoff appearances and 14 Muskingum Valley League championships.

Paul Culver III, who took over the program in 2016, announced his father’s death on Twitter.