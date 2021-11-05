COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bearcats commit Jonathan Thompson came into this season as DeSales starting running back and the reigning Division III defensive player of the year in Ohio.

“It just all went away for a second. In the snap of a finger,” Thompson said.

In the Stallions second preseason game, Thompson broke his tibia and tore all of the ligaments on the inside of his ankle.

“I was hurt by it because Jonathan’s meant a lot to our program,” DeSales head coach Ryan Wiggins said. “He means a lot to these guys as a teammate and as a friend.”

Thompson watched from the sidelines as the Stallions, who reached the state championship game last year, lost four of their first six games. But they got it turned around, winning their last four games with Thompson returning on defense in week 10.

“I can’t really explain it,” he said. “Just been awhile since I played and tackled somebody and I worked so hard in rehabbing everything to get back and be that same player I was last year or even better.”

In last week’s come from behind win over Sheridan, Thompson showed he still has what it takes making a few huge plays in the second half as the Stallions held the Generals scoreless in the final 34 minutes of the game.

“It really meant everything to me,” Thompson said. “It was my first and last game of my senior season on my home field, Alumni Stadium. It was a great moment for all our seniors.”

DeSales is hoping for some more great moments in the playoffs, starting Friday night against the No. 1 seed Granville Blue Aces.