COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the high school football state semifinal playoff pairings for this week.

All state semifinals will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, starting at 7 p.m. All games will be played at neutral sites.

The schedule for the rest of the season is as follows:

State semifinals this Friday

State title games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2

The games and locations are listed below, followed by the division’s state title game date and time, with all games being played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

OHSAA Football State Semifinals

Division I

Springfield (9-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

No. 6 Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Division I State Championship: Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II

No. 4 Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium

No. 2 Avon (14-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Division II State Championship: Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Celina (12-2) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division III State Championship: Friday, December 1, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (11-2) vs. No. 4 Canton South (14-0) at Euclid Community Stadium

No. 2 Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central High School

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V

No. 1 Perry (14-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-1) at Shelby WAC Stadium

No. 6 Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (14-0) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division V State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI

No. 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

No. 9 Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VI State Championship: Friday, December 1, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII

No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium

No. 5 Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Division VI State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton