COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the high school football state semifinal playoff pairings for this week.
All state semifinals will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, starting at 7 p.m. All games will be played at neutral sites.
The schedule for the rest of the season is as follows:
- State semifinals this Friday
- State title games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2
The games and locations are listed below, followed by the division’s state title game date and time, with all games being played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
OHSAA Football State Semifinals
Division I
- Springfield (9-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
- No. 6 Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Division I State Championship: Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division II
- No. 4 Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium
- No. 2 Avon (14-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium
Division II State Championship: Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division III
- No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium
- Celina (12-2) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
Division III State Championship: Friday, December 1, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division IV
- No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (11-2) vs. No. 4 Canton South (14-0) at Euclid Community Stadium
- No. 2 Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central High School
Division IV State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division V
- No. 1 Perry (14-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-1) at Shelby WAC Stadium
- No. 6 Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (14-0) Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division V State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VI
- No. 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville Leopard Stadium
- No. 9 Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Division VI State Championship: Friday, December 1, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VII
- No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium
- No. 5 Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Division VI State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton