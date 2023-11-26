COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It all comes down to this. Starting Thursday, 14 high school teams from across Ohio will converge in Canton in an effort to win their division’s state football title.

The Ohio High School Athletics Association has released the teams and schedule for this week’s state final games, kicking off Thursday, with all games being played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton:

Division II

No. 1 Massillon Washington (15-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1), Friday, December 1, 3 p.m.

Division I

Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Division V

No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the state title games are only available online by clicking here. For more information on ticket packages, click here.