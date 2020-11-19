High school football state finals moved from Obetz to Massillon

Football Friday Nite

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
Football Friday Nite replay: Week 3

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The remaining state championship games for high school football are on the move again, this time from Obetz to Massillon.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association, which stages the seven state finals, announced Thursday that the remaining six state finals are being moved away from Fortress Obetz because of a stay-at-home advisory for Franklin County.

Previously, the OHSAA had adjusted the kickoff times to comply with Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide curfew of 10 p.m.

Among Central Ohio schools, DeSales was the only team left in the state playoffs. It will now meet Chardon at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the Division III final at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, home of Massillon Washington High School.

Franklin County issued its stay-at-home advisory Wednesday. It goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday.

The state finals were originally set for Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton before being moved two weeks ago to Fortress Obetz. The Division I final was played there Friday, with Pickerington Central losing to Cincinnati St. Xavier 44-3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS

Football Friday Nite: Newark Catholic vs. Warren JFK

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Preview

Bloom Carroll Football aims for school history in state semifinal

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Pickerington Central vs Mentor

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Newark Catholic vs. Shadyside

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 5 Preview

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 4

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Sheridan vs. Watterson

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Shadyside vs. East Knox

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Newark Catholic vs. Danville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: New Albany vs. Westerville Central

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Kilbourne vs. Olentangy

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3 Preview

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2 Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Big Walnut vs. Dublin Scioto

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Springboro vs. Dublin Coffman

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Zanesville vs. Jonathan Alder

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools