High school football state finals moved from Obetz to Massillon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The remaining state championship games for high school football are on the move again, this time from Obetz to Massillon.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association, which stages the seven state finals, announced Thursday that the remaining six state finals are being moved away from Fortress Obetz because of a stay-at-home advisory for Franklin County.

🚨🏈#OHSAA FOOTBALL: New health advisory issued Wednesday by Franklin County and Columbus causes OHSAA to move football state championship games to Massillon. The schedule remains the same as announced Wednesday. Details: https://t.co/x7I0TNKCgH pic.twitter.com/pXHfa6sSDy — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) November 19, 2020

Previously, the OHSAA had adjusted the kickoff times to comply with Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide curfew of 10 p.m.

Among Central Ohio schools, DeSales was the only team left in the state playoffs. It will now meet Chardon at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the Division III final at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, home of Massillon Washington High School.

Franklin County issued its stay-at-home advisory Wednesday. It goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday.

The state finals were originally set for Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton before being moved two weeks ago to Fortress Obetz. The Division I final was played there Friday, with Pickerington Central losing to Cincinnati St. Xavier 44-3.