COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second to last week of regular season high school football goes down Friday as several area teams try to keep their undefeated records in tact.

The Football Friday Nite game of the week takes NBC4 to Hamilton Township, where the 8-0 Rangers will face off against 7-1 Bloom-Carroll, which has won the Mid-State League Buckeye division five years in a row. Hamilton Township is looking for its first 10-0 season in school history.

Below are the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

Week 9 games on FFN

Bloom-Carroll 7-1 at Hamilton Township 8-0

Gahanna 8-0 at Grove City 4-4

Columbus Academy 8-0 at Buckeye Valley 4-4

Canal Winchester 8-0 at Hayes 7-1

Bradley 8-0 at Orange 4-4

Darby 4-4 at Thomas Worthington 5-3

Tri-Valley 6-2 at Sheridan 8-0

Licking Valley 6-2 at Granville 8-0

Olentangy 7-1 at Jerome 2-6

Upper Arlington 5-3 at Coffman 6-2