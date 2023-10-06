COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Technically, it’s the second week of fall, but Friday’s week eight matchups mark the first time high school games throughout central Ohio will kick off below 70 degrees.

This week features a meeting between undefeated Bishop Watterson and St. Charles in the Central Catholic League for the Football Friday Nite game of the week.

Below are the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

Week 8 games on FFN

Bishop Watterson 7-0 at St Charles 4-3

Bishop Ready 6-1 at Buckeye Valley 4-3

Hilliard Darby 4-3 at Olentangy 6-1

Westerville North 5-2 at Big Walnut 3-4

Dublin Jerome 2-5 at Olentangy Berlin 6-1

Olentangy Orange 4-3 at Upper Arlington 4-3

Watkins Memorial 5-2 at Licking Heights 2-5

Groveport Madison 4-3 at Pickerington Central 4-3

Grove City 4-3 at Pickerington North 7-0

Westerville South 4-3 at Canal Winchester 7-0

Teays Valley 4-3 at Bloom-Carroll 6-1

Zanesville 1-6 at Granville 7-0

Olentangy Liberty 2-5 at Hilliard Bradley 7-0