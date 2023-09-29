COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Conference play is now in full swing for Ohio high school football as teams start to separate themselves in the playoff standings.
Temperatures are once again ideal for another Football Friday Nite, which features undefeated Hilliard Bradley on the road against 4-2 Hilliard Darby for the Game of the Week.
Below are the rest of the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.
Week 7 games on FFN
- Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Bradley
- Thomas Worthington at Olentangy
- Dublin Coffman at Olentangy Orange
- Beechcroft at Mifflin
- Delaware Hayes at Westerville South
- Canal Winchester at Westerville North
- Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Darby
- Jonathan Alder at London
- West Liberty-Salem at West Jefferson
- Linden McKinley at Granville
- Licking Valley at Watkins Memorial
- Gahanna at New Albany
- St. Joseph at Bishop Hartley