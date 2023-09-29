COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Conference play is now in full swing for Ohio high school football as teams start to separate themselves in the playoff standings.

Temperatures are once again ideal for another Football Friday Nite, which features undefeated Hilliard Bradley on the road against 4-2 Hilliard Darby for the Game of the Week.

Below are the rest of the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.

Week 7 games on FFN

Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Bradley

Thomas Worthington at Olentangy

Dublin Coffman at Olentangy Orange

Beechcroft at Mifflin

Delaware Hayes at Westerville South

Canal Winchester at Westerville North

Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Darby

Jonathan Alder at London

West Liberty-Salem at West Jefferson

Linden McKinley at Granville

Licking Valley at Watkins Memorial

Gahanna at New Albany

St. Joseph at Bishop Hartley