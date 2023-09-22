COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Conference play begins for high school football teams across Ohio as the calendar turns to fall with the temperatures still in the 70s for Friday night.
The Football Friday Nite Game of the week pits undefeated Olentangy against 4-1 Olentangy Berlin. The Bears’ formidable defense has held opponents to 15 points per game but the Braves dynamic offense, led by Penn State quarterback commit Ethan Grunkemeyer, averages 36 points a game.
Below are the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.
Week 6 games on FFN
- Olentangy at Olentangy Berlin
- Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Coffman
- Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Davidson
- Worthington Kilbourne at Hayes
- Briggs at Eastmoor
- DeSales at St. Charles
- Bishop Hartley vs Bishop Watterson
- Westerville North at Westerville South
- Dublin Jerome at Thomas Worthington
- Hilliard Bradley at Upper Arlington
- Fairfield Union at Bloom-Carroll
- Westerville Central at Pickerington North