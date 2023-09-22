COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Conference play begins for high school football teams across Ohio as the calendar turns to fall with the temperatures still in the 70s for Friday night.

The Football Friday Nite Game of the week pits undefeated Olentangy against 4-1 Olentangy Berlin. The Bears’ formidable defense has held opponents to 15 points per game but the Braves dynamic offense, led by Penn State quarterback commit Ethan Grunkemeyer, averages 36 points a game.

Below are the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.

Week 6 games on FFN

Olentangy at Olentangy Berlin

Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Coffman

Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Davidson

Worthington Kilbourne at Hayes

Briggs at Eastmoor

DeSales at St. Charles

Bishop Hartley vs Bishop Watterson

Westerville North at Westerville South

Dublin Jerome at Thomas Worthington

Hilliard Bradley at Upper Arlington

Fairfield Union at Bloom-Carroll

Westerville Central at Pickerington North