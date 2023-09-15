COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The midway point of the regular season is here for high school football in Ohio. Many teams across central Ohio will play their final nonconference games of the regular season before the calendar turns to the fall.

One of the most anticipated matchups of week five pits undefeated Delaware Hayes against undefeated Westerville North in Football Friday Nite’s Game of the Week. The Warriors are led by former Ohio State quarterback Stan Jackson, whose team is off to its best start since 1994.

Below is a list of the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.

Week 5 games on FFN

Delaware Hayes at Westerville North

Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Berlin

Hilliard Bradley at Dublin Jerome

Westland at Thomas Worthington

Gahanna at Pickerington Central

Briggs at Africentric

Walnut Ridge at South

Olentangy at Central Crossing

Northland at KIPP

Bishop Ready at DeSales

Chardon at Bishop Watterson

Licking Heights at Newark Catholic

Olentangy Liberty at New Albany