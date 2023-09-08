COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season features some of the best rivalry games in central Ohio, including Football Friday Nite’s Game of the Week.

The Battle of Pickerington pits Central against North at the Panthers’ newly revamped stadium. Pick North enters the game 3-0 with impressive wins over Cincinnati Elder, defending Pennsylvania state champion Pine-Richland and Upper Arlington.

The Tigers are coming off their first loss, to Centerville, after wins over Olentangy Liberty and Anthony Wayne. The Tigers own the rivalry series with a 12-4 record, including back-to-back playoff victories over the Panthers.

Other key rivalry matchups feature Olentangy Orange vs. Olentangy, Hilliard Darby vs. Hilliard Davidson and Dublin Jerome vs. Dublin Coffman.

Below is a list of the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.

Week 4 games on FFN

Pickerington Central at Pickerington North

Fairfield Union at Hamilton Township

Hilliard Darby at Hilliard Davidson

Central Crossing at Grove City

Olentangy Orange at Olentangy

Big Walnut at Delaware Hayes

Dublin Jerome at Dublin Coffman

Olentangy Berlin at Olentangy Liberty

Marion Franklin at Briggs

Bexley at Grandview Heights

Westerville Central at Upper Arlington

Marysville at Hilliard Bradley