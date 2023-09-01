COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A future Ohio State quarterback headlines the third week of Ohio high school football as Licking Heights hosts Tavien St. Clair and the Bellefontaine Chieftains for Football Friday Nite’s Game of the Week.
Defending Division I region 3 champion Gahanna begins a new era Friday when the Lions host Olentangy Liberty for their first game at the new stadium.
Below is a list of the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.
- Bellefontaine at Licking Heights
- Upper Arlington at Pickerington North
- Granville at Johnstown
- Olentangy at Westerville South
- Reynoldsburg at Marysville
- Bloom-Carroll at Alder
- Dublin Scioto at Olentangy Berlin
- Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Orange
- Olentangy Liberty at Gahanna
- Africentric at KIPP
- Hilliard Davidson at Dublin Jerome
- Canton McKinley at Dublin Coffman