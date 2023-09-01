COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A future Ohio State quarterback headlines the third week of Ohio high school football as Licking Heights hosts Tavien St. Clair and the Bellefontaine Chieftains for Football Friday Nite’s Game of the Week.

Defending Division I region 3 champion Gahanna begins a new era Friday when the Lions host Olentangy Liberty for their first game at the new stadium.

Below is a list of the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.

Bellefontaine at Licking Heights

Upper Arlington at Pickerington North

Granville at Johnstown

Olentangy at Westerville South

Reynoldsburg at Marysville

Bloom-Carroll at Alder

Dublin Scioto at Olentangy Berlin

Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Orange

Olentangy Liberty at Gahanna

Africentric at KIPP

Hilliard Davidson at Dublin Jerome

Canton McKinley at Dublin Coffman