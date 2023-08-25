COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second week of Ohio high school football features some of the best nonconference matchups of the season.

The marquee game in central Ohio pits Cleveland Glenville against Olentangy Liberty. Glenville is lead by longtime coach Ted Ginn Sr., the father of former Ohio State player Ted Ginn Jr. Two players on Glenville are committed to the Buckeyes for the class of 2024: cornerback Bryce West and tight end Damarion Witten.

Below are a list of the 13 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.

FFN Week 2 schedule

Glenville vs. Liberty (Game of the Week)

Olentangy Berlin vs. Olentangy Orange

Centerville vs. Dublin Coffman

Grove City vs. Hilliard Davidson

Hilliard Bradley vs. Hilliard Darby

Buckeye Valley vs. Alder

Bishop Hartley vs. Bloom Carroll

Independence vs. East

Centennial vs. South

Upper Arlington vs. Big Walnut

Westerville South vs. Westerville Central

Wayne vs. Pickerington Central

Kilbourne vs. Thomas Worthington