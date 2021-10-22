COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season is here and nine area teams have a chance to finish undefeated before the playoffs begin.

Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

  • Big Walnut at Canal Winchester
  • Reynoldsburg at Pick Central
  • West Jeff (9-0) at Mechanicsburg (9-0)
  • Jerome at Darby
  • Westerville South at Kilbourne
  • Davidson at Upper Arlington (9-0)
  • Granville (9-0) at Watkins Memorial
  • Pick North at Gahanna
  • Hartley vs. Watterson
  • Linden-McKinley at East
  • Orange at Liberty
  • Westerville Central at New Albany (9-0)