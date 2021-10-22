COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season is here and nine area teams have a chance to finish undefeated before the playoffs begin.
Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
- Big Walnut at Canal Winchester
- Reynoldsburg at Pick Central
- West Jeff (9-0) at Mechanicsburg (9-0)
- Jerome at Darby
- Westerville South at Kilbourne
- Davidson at Upper Arlington (9-0)
- Granville (9-0) at Watkins Memorial
- Pick North at Gahanna
- Hartley vs. Watterson
- Linden-McKinley at East
- Orange at Liberty
- Westerville Central at New Albany (9-0)