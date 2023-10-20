COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the Ohio high school football regular season is here and several central Ohio teams have an opportunity to finish 10-0 entering the playoffs.

The Football Friday Nite game of the week features two undefeated teams when defending region champion Gahanna hosts Pickerington North. This game is the first time since 1999 that two 9-0 central Ohio Division I football teams will play each other with the Ohio Capital Conference title and No. 1 seed in the region on the line.

Other undefeated teams entering week 10: Hilliard Bradley, Canal Winchester, Hamilton Township, Granville, Columbus Academy and Bishop Watterson.

Week 10 games on FFN

Pickerington North 9-0 at Gahanna 9-0

Coffman 6-3 at Bradley 9-0

Hamilton Township 9-0 at Logan Elm 8-1

Big Walnut 4-5 at Canal Winchester 9-0

Granville 9-0 at Watkins Memorial 7-2

Bishop Ready 8-1 at Columbus Academy 9-0

Westerville North 7-2 at Scioto 2-7

Davidson 5-4 at Upper Arlington 6-3

St. Charles 5-4 at Bishop Hartley 7-2

Marysville 5-4 at Olentangy 8-1

Bishop Watterson 9-0 at DeSales 4-5