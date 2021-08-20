High school football scores, schedule and highlights for Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week one of the 2021 high school football season is here! Football Friday Nite returns a week earlier than usual after the Ohio High School Athletic Association voted to expand the playoffs to 16 teams per region.

Below is a full list of the 14 games that will be featured on NBC4 at 11:15 as well as scores from throughout Ohio.

Week 1 Games on FFN

  • Westerville South at Olentangy (Game of the Week)
  • Pick Central at Massillon Washington
  • Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington
  • DeSales at Beriln
  • North Union at Pleasant
  • Buckeye Valley at Hayes
  • Westerville Central at Westerville North
  • Watkins Memorial at New Albany
  • Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Darby
  • Walnut Ridge at Worthington Kilbourne
  • Newark Catholic at Bishop Ready
  • Eastmoor at Harvest Prep
  • Licking Valley at Sheridan
  • Whitehall at Granville

