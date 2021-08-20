High school football scores, schedule and highlights for Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week one of the 2021 high school football season is here! Football Friday Nite returns a week earlier than usual after the Ohio High School Athletic Association voted to expand the playoffs to 16 teams per region.
Below is a full list of the 14 games that will be featured on NBC4 at 11:15 as well as scores from throughout Ohio.
Week 1 Games on FFN
- Westerville South at Olentangy (Game of the Week)
- Pick Central at Massillon Washington
- Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington
- DeSales at Beriln
- North Union at Pleasant
- Buckeye Valley at Hayes
- Westerville Central at Westerville North
- Watkins Memorial at New Albany
- Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Darby
- Walnut Ridge at Worthington Kilbourne
- Newark Catholic at Bishop Ready
- Eastmoor at Harvest Prep
- Licking Valley at Sheridan
- Whitehall at Granville