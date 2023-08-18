COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football makes it long awaited return to Ohio and NBC4 will be on sidelines throughout central Ohio all season long for Football Friday Nite.

Below are a list of games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.

FFN Week 1 schedule

  • Westerville Central at Westerville North (Game of the Week)
  • Bloom Carroll at Harvest Prep
  • Big Walnut at Bishop Hartley
  • Westerville South at Dublin Jerome
  • West at Hilliard Davidson
  • Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Bradley
  • Buckeye Valley at Delaware Hayes
  • Pick Central at Olentangy Liberty
  • Marion-Franklin at Granville
  • Marysville at New Albany
  • Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington