COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football makes it long awaited return to Ohio and NBC4 will be on sidelines throughout central Ohio all season long for Football Friday Nite.

Below are a list of games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. A complete list of games in the state is at bottom. Check back all evening for updated scores and highlights.

FFN Week 1 schedule

Westerville Central at Westerville North (Game of the Week)

Bloom Carroll at Harvest Prep

Big Walnut at Bishop Hartley

Westerville South at Dublin Jerome

West at Hilliard Davidson

Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Bradley

Buckeye Valley at Delaware Hayes

Pick Central at Olentangy Liberty

Marion-Franklin at Granville

Marysville at New Albany

Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington