COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s regional championship week in Ohio and eight local teams are still competing for a state title. Five area teams will play Friday, including a head-to-head game between Pickerington Central and Upper Arlington, while three teams play Saturday.

Below is a look at the four game that will be featured on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.

  • Pickerington Central vs. Upper Arlington
  • Marysville vs. Springfield
  • Granville vs. Western Brown
  • Bloom-Carroll vs. St. Clairsville

Saturday region title games

  • Newark Catholic vs. Shadyside
  • West Jefferson vs. Fort Frye
  • Harvest Prep vs. Wheelersburg