COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s regional championship week in Ohio and eight local teams are still competing for a state title. Five area teams will play Friday, including a head-to-head game between Pickerington Central and Upper Arlington, while three teams play Saturday.
Below is a look at the four game that will be featured on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.
- Pickerington Central vs. Upper Arlington
- Marysville vs. Springfield
- Granville vs. Western Brown
- Bloom-Carroll vs. St. Clairsville
Saturday region title games
- Newark Catholic vs. Shadyside
- West Jefferson vs. Fort Frye
- Harvest Prep vs. Wheelersburg