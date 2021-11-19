COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s regional championship week in Ohio and eight local teams are still competing for a state title. Five area teams will play Friday, including a head-to-head game between Pickerington Central and Upper Arlington, while three teams play Saturday.

Below is a look at the four game that will be featured on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.

Pickerington Central vs. Upper Arlington

Marysville vs. Springfield

Granville vs. Western Brown

Bloom-Carroll vs. St. Clairsville

Saturday region title games

Newark Catholic vs. Shadyside

West Jefferson vs. Fort Frye

Harvest Prep vs. Wheelersburg