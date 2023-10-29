COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the high school football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings happening this week.

All second-round games will take place on Friday, Nov. 3, starting at 7 p.m.

The schedule for the rest of the season is as follows:

Regional semifinals on Nov. 10

Regional finals on Nov. 17

State semifinals on Nov. 24

State title games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2

The state finals will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

OHSAA Football Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Pairings

Pairings below are listed with regional seed and overall record. All games will be played Friday unless indicated otherwise.

Division I

Region 1

8 Canton GlenOak (7-4) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

12 Cleveland St. Ignatius (2-8) at 4 Canton McKinley (8-3)

7 Berea-Midpark (7-4) at 2 Cleveland Heights (10-1)

6 Medina (7-3) at 3 Wadsworth (9-2)

Region 2

9 Miamisburg (8-3) at 1 Lewis Center Olentangy (10-1)

12 Springfield (6-5) at 4 Centerville (9-2)

10 Perrysburg (8-3) at 2 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (10-1)

14 Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-7) at 6 Dublin Coffman (8-3)

Region 3

9 Grove City (6-5) at 1 Gahanna Lincoln (11-0)

5 Pickerington Central (8-3) at 4 Upper Arlington (8-3)

7 Westerville North (9-2) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-1)

6 Hilliard Darby (6-5) at 3 Pickerington North (10-1)

Region 4

9 Mason (6-5) at 1 Milford (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-4) at 4 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-4)

7 Hamilton (8-3) at 2 Cincinnati Princeton (11-0)

6 Cincinnati Elder (7-4) at 3 Wester Chester Lakota West (9-2)

Division II

Region 5

8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

12 Twinsburg (7-4) at 4 Painesville Riverside (9-2)

10 Austintown-Fitch (7-3) at 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (10-1)

11 Warren G. Harding (5-6) at 3 Hudson (8-2)

Region 6

9 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-5) at 1 Avon (11-0)

5 Olmsted Falls (8-3) at 4 Sylvania Southview (8-3)

7 Avon Lake (7-4) at 2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-2)

6 North Ridgeville (8-3) at 3 Medina Highland (9-2)

Region 7

9 Westerville South (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (11-0)

12 Sunbury Big Walnut (6-5) at 4 Uniontown Lake (8-3)

10 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-3) at 2 Canal Winchester (10-1)

11 North Canton Hoover (5-5) at 3 Uniontown Green (8-3)

Region 8

9 Kings Mills Kings (6-5) at 1 Cincinnati Anderson (10-1)

5 Harrison (8-3) at 4 Clayton Northmont (7-4)

7 Lima Senior (9-2) at 2 Troy (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-3) at 3 Cincinnati Withrow (10-1)

Division III

Region 9

9 Canfield (7-3) at 1 Youngstown Ursulina (11-0)

5 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-3) at 4 Chagrin Falls Kenston (10-1)

7 Chardon (8-3) at 2 Geneva (10-1)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (9-2) at 3 Aurora (10-1)

Region 10

9 Defiance (8-3) at 1 Toledo Central Catholic (11-0)

5 Rocky River (10-1) at 4 Mansfield Senior (9-2)

7 Medina Buckeye (9-2) at 2 Norton (11-0)

6 Ontario (10-1) at 3 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)

Region 11

9 Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-4) at 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-1)

5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-2) at 4 Jackson (10-1)

7 Bellefontaine (9-2) at 2 London (11-0)

6 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2) at 3 Granville (11-0)

Region 12

9 Bellbrook (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)

5 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 4 Vandalia Butler (9-2)

10 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (7-4) at 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-2)

6 Celina (9-2) at 3 Trotwood-Madison (9-2)

Division IV

Region 13

9 Akron Buchtel (6-5) at 1 Canton South (11-0)

5 Streetsboro (10-1) at 4 Beloit West Branch (10-1)

7 Niles McKinley (7-4) at 2 Mentor Lake Catholic (9-2)

6 Struthers (8-3) at 3 Poland Seminary (10-1)

Region 14

8 St. Marys Memorial (7-4) at 1 Sandusky Perkins (10-0)

5 Galion (8-3) at 4 Millersburg West Holmes (9-2)

10 Napoleon (6-5) at 2 Cleveland Glenville (8-2)

6 Van Wert (8-3) at 3 Shelby (9-2)

Region 15

9 Newark Licking Valley (8-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-1)

13 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Ready (10-1)

7 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 2 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)

6 St. Clairsville (9-2) at 3 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)

Region 16

9 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-5) at 1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-2) at 4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-3)

15 Urbana (8-3) at 7 Springfield Shawnee (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-1) at 3 Cincinnati Taft (9-2)

Division V

Region 17

9 Magnolia Sandy Valley (7-4) at 1 Perry (11-0)

5 Garrettsville Garfield (11-0) at 4 Cadiz Harrison Central (9-2)

7 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Canfield South Range (10-1)

6 Lorain Clearview (9-2) at 3 Creston Norwayne (10-1)

Region 18

8 Huron (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

12 Marengo Highland (6-5) at 4 Oak Harbor (11-0)

7 Pemberville Eastwood (9-2) at 2 Milan Edison (10-1)

6 Coldwater (10-1) at 3 Archbold (10-1)

Region 19

9 Heath (9-2) at 1 Ironton (10-1)

5 Zanesville West Muskingum (10-1) at 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

15 Portsmouth (6-5) at 7 Wheelersburg (7-3)

6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (10-1) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 20

8 Bethel-Tate (7-4) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)

5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (9-2) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-3)

7 Springfield Northeastern (8-3) at 2 Waynesville (9-2)

11 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-3) at 3 Brookville (9-2)

Division VI

Region 21

8 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 1 Kirtland (10-1)

5 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) at 4 Hanoverton United (10-1)

10 Mineral Ridge (7-4) at 2 Rootstown (9-1)

6 Andover Pymatuning Valley (8-3) at 3 Mogadore (8-2)

Region 22

9 Sullivan Black River (8-3) at 1 Columbus Grove (9-2)

5 Columbia Station Columbia (10-1) at 4 Carey (9-2)

10 Bucyrus Wynford (7-4) at 2 Bluffton (10-1)

6 Toledo Ottawa Hills (10-1) at 3 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-1)

Region 23

9 Howard East Knox (7-4) at 1 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)

12 Glouster Trimble (6-4) at 4 Galion Northmor (9-2)

7 Nelsonville-York (8-3) at 2 West Jefferson (10-1)

11 Newcomerstown (7-4) at 3 Beverly Fort Frye (8-2)

Region 24

8 Anna (6-5) at 1 Williamsburg (10-1)

5 New Madson Tri-Village (10-1) at 4 West Liberty-Salem (10-1)

7 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 2 Versailles (9-2)

6 Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-3) at 3 Cincinnati Country Day (11-0)

Division VII

Region 25

9 Lucas (8-3) at 1 Dalton (9-1)

13 Norwalk St. Paul (7-4) at 5 Malvern (10-1)

7 New Middletown Springfield (8-3) at 2 Danville (11-0)

6 Lowellville (10-1) at 3 Berlin Center Western Reserve (9-2)

Region 26

8 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-0)

13 Arlington (7-4) at 5 Hamler Patrick Henry (9-2)

15 Convoy Crestview (7-4) at 7 Lima Central Catholic (7-3)

14 Edon (7-4) at 6 McComb (9-2)

Region 27

8 Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-4) at 1 Reedsville Eastern (10-1)

5 Hannibal River (8-2) at 4 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (9-2)

7 Waterford (7-4) at 2 Beaver Eastern (11-0)

6 Portsmouth Notre Dame (8-3) at 3 Caldwell (8-3)

Region 28

8 Cedarville (8-3) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

13 New Bremen (5-6) at 5 Minster (9-2)

10 Mechanicsburg (7-4) at 2 Ansonia (11-0)

14 St. Henry (4-7) at 11 Fort Loramie (6-5)

Tickets for all playoff games go on sale starting Mondays. For tickets and details, click here.