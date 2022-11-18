COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday.

Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week seven of the regular season by outscoring them 21-0 in the fourth quarter. This is the winningest season in Gahanna history.

Here’s a look at the four games that were featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

Regional final games

Region 2: Olentangy Liberty vs. Springfield

Region 3: New Albany vs. Gahanna

Reg. 11: Bloom-Carroll vs. Watterson

Reg. 19: Harvest Prep vs. Ironton

Region 27: Newark Catholic vs. Hannibal River (Saturday)