(WCMH) — In the Central Catholic League, it’s been Bishop Hartley and DeSales have dominated in recent years.

Hartley is coming off another stellar season, 9-3 with a couple of playoff wins. They return their outstanding quarterback, Myles Fleming, who recently committed to Minnesota.

Both DeSales and Watterson finished 5-5 last year.

DeSales is hoping for better things in 2019, considering 25 playoff appearances in their history and new turf this season.