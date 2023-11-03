COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second week of the high school football playoffs are here, with many of central Ohio’s top teams going against each other for the right to advance.
Here are the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite during NBC4 at 11. Live score updates and links to game highlights will be added below.
- Miamisburg at Olentangy
- Perrysburg at Olentangy Berlin
- Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Coffman
- Westerville North at Hilliard Bradley
- Gnadenhutten Indian Valley vs. Ready, at Central Crossing
- Grove City at Gahanna
- Hilliard Darby at Pickerington North
- St. Clairsville at Hartley
- Licking Valley at Steubenville
- Westerville South at Massillon Washington