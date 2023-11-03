COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second week of the high school football playoffs are here, with many of central Ohio’s top teams going against each other for the right to advance.

Here are the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite during NBC4 at 11. Live score updates and links to game highlights will be added below.

Miamisburg at Olentangy

Perrysburg at Olentangy Berlin

Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Coffman

Westerville North at Hilliard Bradley

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley vs. Ready, at Central Crossing

Grove City at Gahanna

Hilliard Darby at Pickerington North

St. Clairsville at Hartley

Licking Valley at Steubenville

Westerville South at Massillon Washington