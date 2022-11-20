COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the football state semifinals as well as the dates for the state finals.
In total, 448 Ohio schools started the playoff journey on Oct. 28, with 28 teams remaining — 14 of them will go on to play for state titles in their respective districts. For the second year in a row, OHSAA had the top 16 teams in each of the state’s 28 regions qualify for the playoffs.
Click here for last week’s regional final results.
Starting Monday afternoon, tickets for all games can be purchased by clicking here.
Semi-final games will be played Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, at neutral locations, and will begin at 7 p.m. State title games will be played Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 1-3, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Semi-final games, dates, times, and locations are below.
Division I – both games Friday, 7 p.m.
Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Mansfield Arlin Field
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m.
Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Kings Mills Kings (13-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
State Championship: Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division III – both games Friday, 7 p.m.
Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Community Stadium
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field
State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division IV – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Steubenville (12-2) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus
Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Cleveland Glenville (13-0) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division V – both games Friday, 7 p.m.
Ironton (14-0) vs. Germantown Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Canfield South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VI – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex
State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VII – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.
New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton