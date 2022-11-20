COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the football state semifinals as well as the dates for the state finals.

In total, 448 Ohio schools started the playoff journey on Oct. 28, with 28 teams remaining — 14 of them will go on to play for state titles in their respective districts. For the second year in a row, OHSAA had the top 16 teams in each of the state’s 28 regions qualify for the playoffs.

Click here for last week’s regional final results.

Starting Monday afternoon, tickets for all games can be purchased by clicking here.

Semi-final games will be played Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, at neutral locations, and will begin at 7 p.m. State title games will be played Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 1-3, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Semi-final games, dates, times, and locations are below.

Division I – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Mansfield Arlin Field

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Kings Mills Kings (13-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

State Championship: Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Community Stadium

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Steubenville (12-2) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Cleveland Glenville (13-0) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Ironton (14-0) vs. Germantown Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Canfield South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton