COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the high school football regional final playoff pairings for this week.

All regional final games will take place on Friday, Nov. 17, starting at 7 p.m. All games will be played at neutral sites.

The schedule for the rest of the season is as follows:

Regional finals this Friday

State semifinals on Nov. 24

State title games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2

The state finals will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. OHSAA’s announced schedule for the state finals is:

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Division II championship game, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division VI championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division III championship game, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division I championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division VII championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division V championship game, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division IV championship game, 7:30 p.m.

OHSAA Football Regional Final Playoff

Division I

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 6 Medina (9-3) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Region 2

6 Dublin Coffman (9-3) vs. 12 Springfield (8-5) at Hilliard Darby High School

Region 3

2 Hilliard Bradley (12-1) vs. 4 Upper Arlington (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4

3 Wester Chester Lakota West (11-2) vs. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-4) at Mason Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (12-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (13-0) vs. 3 Medina Highland (11-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. 3 Uniontown Green (10-3) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 8

1 Cincinnati Anderson (12-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Withrow (12-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division III

Region 9

1 Youngstown Ursulina (13-0) vs. 7 Chardon (10-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

1 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) vs. 3 Tiffin Columbian (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 11

1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 7 Bellefontaine (11-2) at Marion Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 6 Celina (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV

Region 13

1 Canton South (13-0) vs. 6 Struthers (10-3) at Tallmadge Larry Bagnoli Stadium

Region 14

1 Sandusky Perkins (12-0) vs. 2 Cleveland Glenville (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 15

1 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 2 Thornville Sheridan (12-1) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

Region 16

4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-3) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Perry (13-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (12-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 6 Coldwater (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 19

4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 7 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Waynesville (11-2) at Springboro CareFlight Field at Watkins Stadium

Division VI

Region 21

1 Kirtland (12-1) vs. 3 Mogadore (10-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 22

1 Columbus Grove (11-2) vs. 2 Bluffton (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23

1 Sugarcreek Garaway (13-0) vs. 2 West Jefferson (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24

2 Versailles (11-2) vs 8 Anna (8-5) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (11-1) vs. 2 Danville (13-0) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 26

5 Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) vs. 6 McComb (11-2) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27

1 Reedsville Eastern (12-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (10-3) at Vincent Warren Warrior Stadium

Region 28

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2 Ansonia (13-0) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium