COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the high school football regional final playoff pairings for this week.
All regional final games will take place on Friday, Nov. 17, starting at 7 p.m. All games will be played at neutral sites.
The schedule for the rest of the season is as follows:
- Regional finals this Friday
- State semifinals on Nov. 24
- State title games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2
The state finals will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. OHSAA’s announced schedule for the state finals is:
- Thursday, Nov. 30 – Division II championship game, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 1 – Division VI championship game, 10:30 a.m.
- Friday, Dec. 1 – Division III championship game, 3 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 1 – Division I championship game, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division VII championship game, 10:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division V championship game, 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division IV championship game, 7:30 p.m.
OHSAA Football Regional Final Playoff
Division I
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 6 Medina (9-3) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium
Region 2
6 Dublin Coffman (9-3) vs. 12 Springfield (8-5) at Hilliard Darby High School
Region 3
2 Hilliard Bradley (12-1) vs. 4 Upper Arlington (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium
Region 4
3 Wester Chester Lakota West (11-2) vs. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-4) at Mason Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium
Division II
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (12-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium
Region 6
1 Avon (13-0) vs. 3 Medina Highland (11-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. 3 Uniontown Green (10-3) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
Region 8
1 Cincinnati Anderson (12-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Withrow (12-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division III
Region 9
1 Youngstown Ursulina (13-0) vs. 7 Chardon (10-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 10
1 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) vs. 3 Tiffin Columbian (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 11
1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 7 Bellefontaine (11-2) at Marion Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium
Region 12
1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 6 Celina (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division IV
Region 13
1 Canton South (13-0) vs. 6 Struthers (10-3) at Tallmadge Larry Bagnoli Stadium
Region 14
1 Sandusky Perkins (12-0) vs. 2 Cleveland Glenville (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium
Region 15
1 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 2 Thornville Sheridan (12-1) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium
Region 16
4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-3) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
Division V
Region 17
1 Perry (13-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (12-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 18
1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 6 Coldwater (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Region 19
4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 7 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium
Region 20
1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Waynesville (11-2) at Springboro CareFlight Field at Watkins Stadium
Division VI
Region 21
1 Kirtland (12-1) vs. 3 Mogadore (10-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
Region 22
1 Columbus Grove (11-2) vs. 2 Bluffton (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 23
1 Sugarcreek Garaway (13-0) vs. 2 West Jefferson (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 24
2 Versailles (11-2) vs 8 Anna (8-5) Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VII
Region 25
1 Dalton (11-1) vs. 2 Danville (13-0) at Dover Crater Stadium
Region 26
5 Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) vs. 6 McComb (11-2) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 27
1 Reedsville Eastern (12-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (10-3) at Vincent Warren Warrior Stadium
Region 28
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2 Ansonia (13-0) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium