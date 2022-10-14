COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason.

Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4.

Thomas Worthington at Darby

Coffman at Upper Arlington

Lancaster at Pick Central

Grove City vs. Gahanna

Granville at Licking Valley

Newark Catholic at Heath

Harvest Prep at Licking Heights

Zanesville at Watkins Memorial

Marysville at Berlin

Big Walnut at Scioto

Pickerington North at New Albany