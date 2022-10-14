COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason.
Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4.
- Thomas Worthington at Darby
- Coffman at Upper Arlington
- Lancaster at Pick Central
- Grove City vs. Gahanna
- Granville at Licking Valley
- Newark Catholic at Heath
- Harvest Prep at Licking Heights
- Zanesville at Watkins Memorial
- Marysville at Berlin
- Big Walnut at Scioto
- Pickerington North at New Albany