Football Friday Nite Week 9: Schedule

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2019 high school football regular season is nearing its end. Here’s what’s on tap for the penultimate week before playoffs on Football Friday Nite.

Here is where our cameras will be this week:

Licking Valley at Granville
Licking Heights at Johnstown-Monroe
Reynoldsburg at Pickerington Central
Big Walnut at Groveport Madison
Steubenville at St. Francis DeSales
Dublin Scioto at Thomas Worthington
Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Orange
Westerville South at Westerville Central
Shawnee at Jonathan Alder
Olentangy Berlin at Dublin Jerome
Eastmoor at Columbus South
Marysville at Hilliard Davidson

