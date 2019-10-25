Football Friday Nite Week 9: Schedule

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2019 high school football regular season is nearing its end. Here’s what’s on tap for the penultimate week before playoffs on Football Friday Nite.

Here is where our cameras will be this week:

Licking Valley at Granville

Licking Heights at Johnstown-Monroe

Reynoldsburg at Pickerington Central

Big Walnut at Groveport Madison

Steubenville at St. Francis DeSales

Dublin Scioto at Thomas Worthington

Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Orange

Westerville South at Westerville Central

Shawnee at Jonathan Alder

Olentangy Berlin at Dublin Jerome

Eastmoor at Columbus South

Marysville at Hilliard Davidson