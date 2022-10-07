COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Only three weeks remain in the regular season of the Ohio high school football season. Conference titles are up for grabs as the playoff picture comes into view.
Here’s the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
- DeSales vs. Watterson
- Hartley at St. Charles
- Whetstone at East
- Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial
- Pick Central at Groveport
- Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll
- Centerburg at Danville
- Canal at Westerville South
- Berlin at Jerome
- Davidson at Coffman