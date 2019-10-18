Football Friday Nite Week 8: Preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s what to look forward to with week 8 of Football Friday Nite.

TOP FIVE FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE GAMES FOR WEEK 8.

You’ll find our cameras at the following games:

Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy
New Albany at Big Walnut
Pickerington Central at Pickering North
Watkins Memorial at Licking Heights
Bishop Hartley vs. Bishop Watterson
St. Francis DeSales at St. Charles
Dublin Coffman at Hilliard Davidson
Olentangy Berlin at Dublin Scioto
Marysville at Upper Arlington
Walnut Ridge at Marion Franklin

