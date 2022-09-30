COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season.

The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game will be played in Whitehall as Gahanna builds a new stadium.

Here’s a look at all the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4.

Football Friday Nite week 7 games

New Albany vs Gahanna at Whitehall

Westerville North at Canal Winchester

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Township

Circleville at Teays Valley

Dublin Jerome at Marysville

Olentangy Orange at Dublin Coffman

Westerville South at Delaware Hayes

Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Berlin

Watterson at Granville

Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley

Olentangy Liberty at Upper Arlington

Newark Catholic at Johnstown