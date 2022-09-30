COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season.
The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game will be played in Whitehall as Gahanna builds a new stadium.
Here’s a look at all the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4.
Football Friday Nite week 7 games
- New Albany vs Gahanna at Whitehall
- Westerville North at Canal Winchester
- Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Township
- Circleville at Teays Valley
- Dublin Jerome at Marysville
- Olentangy Orange at Dublin Coffman
- Westerville South at Delaware Hayes
- Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Berlin
- Watterson at Granville
- Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley
- Olentangy Liberty at Upper Arlington
- Newark Catholic at Johnstown