Football Friday Nite Week 7 preview

Football Friday Nite

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week 7 of Football Friday Nite is here.

Our cameras will be at the following games:

Canal Winchester at Groveport Madison
Lancaster at Pickerington Central
Licking Valley at Watkins Memorial
Gahanna Lincoln at Reynoldsburg
Walnut Ridge at Columbus South
Harvest Prep vs Bishop Ready at Obetz
Olentangy Orange at Olentangy
Hilliard Bradley at Olentangy Berlin
Westerville South at Olentangy Liberty
Delaware Hayes at Dublin Jerome
Worthington Kilbourne at Dublin Scioto
Hilliard Darby at Thomas Worthington
Hilliard Davidson at Upper Arlington

Check back later to check scores and highlights, then tune in to NBC 4 at approximately 11:10 p.m. for a full rundown of the action.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Football Friday Nite Week 6 Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Week 6 Part 2"

Football Friday Nite Week 6 Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Week 6 Part 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Olentangy at Westerville South

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Olentangy at Westerville South"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Olentangy Liberty at Westerville Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Olentangy Liberty at Westerville Central"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Circleville at Logan Elm

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Circleville at Logan Elm"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Fairfield Union at Hamilton Township

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Fairfield Union at Hamilton Township"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: New Albany at Canal Winchester

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: New Albany at Canal Winchester"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Reynoldsburg at Pickerington North

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 6: Reynoldsburg at Pickerington North"

Football Friday Nite Week 6 Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Week 6 Preview"

Football Friday Nite Week 5, Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Week 5, Part 2"

Football Friday Nite Week 5, Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Week 5, Part 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Eastmoor at Marion-Franklin

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Eastmoor at Marion-Franklin"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Hilliard Darby at Dublin Jerome

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Hilliard Darby at Dublin Jerome"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Olentangy at New Albany

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Olentangy at New Albany"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Reynoldsburg at Westerville South

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Reynoldsburg at Westerville South"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Gahanna Lincoln at Westerville Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 5: Gahanna Lincoln at Westerville Central"

Football Friday Nite Week 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Week 5"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4 Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4 Part 2"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4 Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4 Part 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 4: Worthington Kilbourne at Thomas Worthington

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 4: Worthington Kilbourne at Thomas Worthington"

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools