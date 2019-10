COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Week 5 of Football Friday Nite is here.

Find us at:Hilliard Davidson at Pickerington Central Circleville at Bloom-CarrollHilliard Darby at Dublin JeromeNorth Union at Jonathan AlderGahanna Lincoln at Westerville CentralReynoldsburg at Westerville SouthOlentangy at New AlbanyGroveport Madison at Olentangy LibertyWorthington Kilbourne at Olentangy Berlin Eastmoor at Marion-FranklinClinton-Massie at Bishop Hartley