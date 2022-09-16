COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here and teams are starting to come into form as fall closes in.
You can watch Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. featuring the following games.
Week 5 schedule
- Dublin Jerome at Hilliard Bradley
- Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Davidson
- Briggs at Marion-Franklin
- Watterson at Whitehall
- Marysville at Grove City
- Logan Elm at Circleville
- Dublin Scioto at Worthington Kilbourne
- Pickerington Central vs. Gahanna at Thomas Worthington
- Groveport at Upper Arlington
- Big Walnut at Westerville South
- Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at DeSales
- Hilliard Darby at Lancaster