Football Friday Nite Week 5 preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week 5 of Football Friday Nite is here.

Check out the list of games where our cameras will be and come back later to check out the scores and highlights.

Find us at:

Hilliard Davidson at Pickerington Central

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll

Hilliard Darby at Dublin Jerome

North Union at Jonathan Alder

Gahanna Lincoln at Westerville Central

Reynoldsburg at Westerville South

Olentangy at New Albany

Groveport Madison at Olentangy Liberty

Worthington Kilbourne at Olentangy Berlin

Eastmoor at Marion-Franklin

Clinton-Massie at Bishop Hartley

OTHER GAMES:

Pickerington North at Coffman

Utica at Granville

Columbus South at Africentric

Liberty Union at Bexley

Grove City at Canal Winchester

Danville at Centerburg

Newark at Central Crossing

Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Bradley

Watkins Memorial at Johnstown-Monroe

Upper Arlington at Lancaster

Hamilton Township at Logan Elm

Licking Heights at Newak Catholic

Westland at Olentangy Orange

Buckeye Valley vs. Bishop Ready at Obetz

Grandview Heights at Whitehall Yearling