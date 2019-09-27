Football Friday Nite Week 5 preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week 5 of Football Friday Nite is here.

Check out the list of games where our cameras will be and come back later to check out the scores and highlights.

Find us at:
Hilliard Davidson at Pickerington Central
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll
Hilliard Darby at Dublin Jerome
North Union at Jonathan Alder
Gahanna Lincoln at Westerville Central
Reynoldsburg at Westerville South
Olentangy at New Albany
Groveport Madison at Olentangy Liberty
Worthington Kilbourne at Olentangy Berlin
Eastmoor at Marion-Franklin
Clinton-Massie at Bishop Hartley

OTHER GAMES:
Pickerington North at Coffman
Utica at Granville
Columbus South at Africentric
Liberty Union at Bexley
Grove City at Canal Winchester
Danville at Centerburg
Newark at Central Crossing
Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Bradley
Watkins Memorial at Johnstown-Monroe
Upper Arlington at Lancaster
Hamilton Township at Logan Elm
Licking Heights at Newak Catholic
Westland at Olentangy Orange
Buckeye Valley vs. Bishop Ready at Obetz
Grandview Heights at Whitehall Yearling

