COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week.
Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
Week 4 schedule
- Pick North at Pick Central
- Gahanna at Reynoldsburg
- Coffman at Jerome
- Davidson at Darby
- Upper Arlington at Westerville Central
- Liberty at Berlin
- Olentangy at Orange
- Harvest Prep at Academy
- Africentric at South
- Grove City at Central Crossing
- Westerville South at Scioto
- Hayes at Big Walnut