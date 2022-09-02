COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups.

Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.

Pickerington North at Upper Arlington

Grove City at Thomas Worthington

Watterson vs. Ready

Bloom-Carroll at Jonathan Alder

Johnstown at Granville

Newark Catholic at Columbus Academy

Harvest Prep at Eastmoor Academy

Marysville at Reynoldsburg

Watkins Memorial at Teays Valley

Heath at Hamilton Township

Pickerington Central at Wayne

Gahanna at Centerville

Northmont at Davidson

Beechcroft at Big Walnut