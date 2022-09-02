COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups.

Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.

  • Pickerington North at Upper Arlington
  • Grove City at Thomas Worthington
  • Watterson vs. Ready
  • Bloom-Carroll at Jonathan Alder
  • Johnstown at Granville
  • Newark Catholic at Columbus Academy
  • Harvest Prep at Eastmoor Academy
  • Marysville at Reynoldsburg
  • Watkins Memorial at Teays Valley
  • Heath at Hamilton Township
  • Pickerington Central at Wayne
  • Gahanna at Centerville
  • Northmont at Davidson
  • Beechcroft at Big Walnut