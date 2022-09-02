COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups.
Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.
- Pickerington North at Upper Arlington
- Grove City at Thomas Worthington
- Watterson vs. Ready
- Bloom-Carroll at Jonathan Alder
- Johnstown at Granville
- Newark Catholic at Columbus Academy
- Harvest Prep at Eastmoor Academy
- Marysville at Reynoldsburg
- Watkins Memorial at Teays Valley
- Heath at Hamilton Township
- Pickerington Central at Wayne
- Gahanna at Centerville
- Northmont at Davidson
- Beechcroft at Big Walnut