Football Friday Nite Week 3 Games

Football Friday Nite
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 3 of the Ohio High School football season is here and believe it or not Week 3 marks the halfway point of the regular season for this weird 2020 season.

You can catch highlights of all 14 of these games by tuning in to NBC4 at 11:00.

Game of the Week: Westerville South vs Westerville North

FFN’s Game of the Week features Westerville South at Westerville North with both teams looking to improve to 3-0. South has scored at least 42 point in its first two games while North has only allowed a total of seven points in its first two games.

Ohio Capital Conference

  • Olentangy Liberty (1-1) at Upper Arlington (1-1)
  • Olentangy (1-0) at Thomas Worthington (1-1)
  • Hilliard Bradley (0-2) at Hilliard Davidson (1-1)
  • Olentangy Orange (1-0) at Dublin Coffman (2-0)
  • Dublin Jerome (1-1) at Marysville (1-1)
  • New Albany (2-0) at Gahanna (1-1)
  • Dublin Scioto (1-1) at Canal Winchester (1-1)
  • Hayes (0-2) at Worthington Kilbourne (1-1)

Licking County League

  • Granville (1-1) at Licking Valley (1-1)
  • Newark Catholic (1-1) at Heath (2-0)

Central Catholic League

  • Bishop Hartley (1-1) at St. Francis DeSales (2-0)
  • Columbus Academy (2-0) at Bishop Ready (1-1)

Mid-State League

  • Amanda Clearcreek (2-0) at Bloom-Carroll (2-0)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Football Friday Nite Week 3 Preview

Football Friday Nite Player of the Week: Westerville South's Peter Pedrozo

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Upper Arlington vs. Hilliard Bradley

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Marysville vs. Hilliard Darby

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Grove City vs. New Albany

Football Friday Nite Week 2

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Pickerington North vs. Westerville Central

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Big Walnut vs. Westerville South

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Olentangy Berlin vs Olentangy

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Dublin Coffman vs Olentangy Liberty

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Licking Heights vs Watkins Memorial

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Reynoldsburg vs Groveport

Football Friday Night Week 2 Preview

Football Friday Night Week 1

Football Friday Night Week 1: Newark vs. Thomas Worthington

Football Friday Night Week 1: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto

Football Friday Night Week 1: Olentangy vs. Olentangy Orange

Football Friday Night Week 1: Rutherford B. Hayes vs. Big Walnut

Football Friday Night Week 1: St. Francis DeSales vs. Bishop Watterson

Football Friday Night Week 1: Moeller vs. Bishop Hartley

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools