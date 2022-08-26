COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week.
Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The Warhawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another crosstown opponent, Westerville South, with the Wildcats playing their first game in their new stadium.
Week 2 games on Football Friday Nite
- Westerville Central at Westerville South (Game of the Week)
- Thomas Worthington at Kilbourne
- Orange at Berlin
- Scioto vs Watterson
- Groveport at Gahanna
- Darby at Bradley
- Reynoldsburg at Wayne
- Coffman at Centerville
- Pick Central at Elder
- DeSales at Badin
- Heath at Licking Valley
- Nelsonville-York at Newark Catholic
- Canal Winchester at New Albany
- Davidson at Grove City
- Chillicothe at London