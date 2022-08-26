COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week.

Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The Warhawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another crosstown opponent, Westerville South, with the Wildcats playing their first game in their new stadium.

Week 2 games on Football Friday Nite

Westerville Central at Westerville South (Game of the Week)

Thomas Worthington at Kilbourne

Orange at Berlin

Scioto vs Watterson

Groveport at Gahanna

Darby at Bradley

Reynoldsburg at Wayne

Coffman at Centerville

Pick Central at Elder

DeSales at Badin

Heath at Licking Valley

Nelsonville-York at Newark Catholic

Canal Winchester at New Albany

Davidson at Grove City

Chillicothe at London