COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs.

Below is a look at the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

Gahanna at Pickerington North

Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep

Watterson at Hartley

South at Marion-Franklin

Watkins at Granville

Darby at Jerome

Bradley at Coffman

Berlin at Thomas Worthington

Fredericktown at Centerburg

Canal at Big Walnut