COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs.
Below is a look at the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
- Gahanna at Pickerington North
- Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep
- Watterson at Hartley
- South at Marion-Franklin
- Watkins at Granville
- Darby at Jerome
- Bradley at Coffman
- Berlin at Thomas Worthington
- Fredericktown at Centerburg
- Canal at Big Walnut